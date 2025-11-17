Creative Planning Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,363,000 after buying an additional 13,187,463 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,814,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 739,599 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

