Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Creative Planning boosted its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,990. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $221.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

