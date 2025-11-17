Creative Planning Has $32.54 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $32,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 129.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,063,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,971 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,346,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 0.2%

RY opened at $146.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $149.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

About Royal Bank Of Canada



Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

