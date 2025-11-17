Creative Planning Has $30.71 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after acquiring an additional 359,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,448,000 after purchasing an additional 633,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $234.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.89. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

