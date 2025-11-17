Creative Planning Has $29.40 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $102.73 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

