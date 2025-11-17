Creative Planning Has $25.75 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $25,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $68.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

