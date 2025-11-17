Creative Planning Buys 4,914 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $27,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $108.76 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

