Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Creative Planning raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 238,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 985,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,527,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $336,509,000 after purchasing an additional 356,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $62.81 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,271. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

