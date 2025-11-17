Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $1,242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,878,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Coupang by 1,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 465,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 432,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $372,662.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 147,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,795.54. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $686,767.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock worth $29,143,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nomura raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $28.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $34.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

