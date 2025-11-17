CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,320 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $156,479,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,756,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 86.0% in the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 615,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.7%

CoStar Group stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,361.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.82 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

