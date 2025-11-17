Corteva Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 20,560 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,179% compared to the average volume of 1,608 put options.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 118.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 209.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

Corteva Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,295. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

