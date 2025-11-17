Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 14028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAAP shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.15 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 199.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

