Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLB during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLB during the second quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SLB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLB by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 51.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

SLB Stock Up 1.8%

SLB stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,607.50. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

