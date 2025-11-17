Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 38.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 58.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.1%

EXC opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

