Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

