Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EQR opened at $59.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.42%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

