Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

NYSE CBRE opened at $153.57 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

