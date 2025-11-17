Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 118,943 Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 118,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVT. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 29,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Small-Cap Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

