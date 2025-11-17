Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. This trade represents a 62.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock worth $138,050,080 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $70.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus set a $78.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

