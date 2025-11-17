Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,967 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $156,482,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,075 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $142.27 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $143.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

