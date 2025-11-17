Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

