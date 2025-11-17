Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 3,284 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust $BST

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 83.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

NYSE BST opened at $39.96 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

