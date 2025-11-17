CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Trading Down 9.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) were down 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.2090. Approximately 1,506,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,321,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. D Boral Capital raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.80.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.78. CorMedix had a net margin of 42.11% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 810.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CorMedix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CorMedix Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 509,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,448. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kaufman Beth Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,405.38. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 163,997 shares of company stock worth $2,163,617 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 268,360 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CorMedix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,473,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 893,518 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 163,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 295.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 814,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

