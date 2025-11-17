Copart, Inc. $CPRT Stock Position Boosted by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 76.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 8.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Copart by 30.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

