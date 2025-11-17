Contrasting NetClass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) and NetClass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and NetClass Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $1.13 billion 1.41 -$12.80 million $0.36 56.31 NetClass Technology $10.10 million 2.03 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Profitability

NetClass Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

This table compares Five9 and NetClass Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 0.80% 8.91% 2.91% NetClass Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Five9 and NetClass Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 5 13 0 2.63 NetClass Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $35.19, indicating a potential upside of 73.59%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than NetClass Technology.

Summary

Five9 beats NetClass Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. The company’s platform comprises of including interactive virtual agent, agent assist, workflow automation, workforce engagement management, AI insights, and AI summaries that allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. It also matches each customer interaction with an agent resource and delivers customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as CRM software, to optimize the customer experience and enhance agent productivity. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About NetClass Technology

Netclass Technology, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies and other institutions. Its solutions include teaching management, campus management, online teaching, online examination, epidemic prevention and control, education credit block chain system, and lecturer evaluation services. The company was founded January 4, 2022 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

