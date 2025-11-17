Comparing Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Austin Gold and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Austin Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.14) -10.86 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.07) -24.64

This table compares Austin Gold and Vista Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Austin Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -37.85% -36.54% Vista Gold N/A 93.43% 68.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Austin Gold has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Austin Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

