Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

