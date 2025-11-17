Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.59 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

