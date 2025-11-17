Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Allete, Inc. $ALE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allete were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Allete by 6.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allete by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Allete during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allete by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allete by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allete in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Allete Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ALE opened at $67.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Allete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49.

Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.90 million.

Allete Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

