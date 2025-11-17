Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,188,000 after buying an additional 92,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,423,000 after purchasing an additional 363,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,309,000 after purchasing an additional 566,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $104.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.61. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $132.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

