Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $10.29 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,360,413,000 after buying an additional 4,946,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,102,077,000 after acquiring an additional 133,005 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 192,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $372,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $160.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $165.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average is $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

