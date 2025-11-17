Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 285,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

