Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Corning by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

