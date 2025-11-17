Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,481 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 52.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,011,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $142.27 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.19.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Zacks Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

