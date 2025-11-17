Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,338 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,314,000 after buying an additional 286,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after buying an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,053,000 after acquiring an additional 274,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3%

PAYX stock opened at $112.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.99 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

