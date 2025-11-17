Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,847 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 555.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

ROP stock opened at $449.50 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.42 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

