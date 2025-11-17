Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 57,445 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,905,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,281,458,000 after acquiring an additional 490,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after acquiring an additional 926,663 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $940,015,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $759,938,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,210,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $44.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

