Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,873 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,008 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,576 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 65,513 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,843.40. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

