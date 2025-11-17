CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 25.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 899,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX opened at $36.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.80 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.67.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

