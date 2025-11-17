Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLOV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.10 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $3.00 target price on Clover Health Investments and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.18 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 21.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

