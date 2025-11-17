Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 3,614 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Republic Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $209.74 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.43 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

