Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $379.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.74 and a 52-week high of $503.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.80 and a 200-day moving average of $435.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 148,128 shares of company stock worth $70,431,641 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

