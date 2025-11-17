Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 704 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $269.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.