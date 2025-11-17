Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 2,396 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.8%

GLD opened at $375.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.33 and a 12 month high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

