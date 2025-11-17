Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 15,307 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after buying an additional 3,461,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after buying an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

