Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 12,510 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

