Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New $8 Million Investment in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 7.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.61, for a total value of $46,241.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,404.22. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $162,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,007.06. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,613 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Trading Up 0.6%

Penumbra stock opened at $280.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.26 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.