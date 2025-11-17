Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $4.87 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 546,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,186,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166,385 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,585,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 87.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 648,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 113,769 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $10,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LZ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. William Blair raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $190.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $302,421.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,035.82. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock worth $774,628. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LegalZoom.com



LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.



