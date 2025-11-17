Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in AON were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 56.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AON from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.13.

Shares of AON stock opened at $349.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.63. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

