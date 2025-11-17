Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $475.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $390.00 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

